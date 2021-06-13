Macedonian football team coach Igor Angelovski said that the key turning point in the game against Austria was when Macedonia failed to score through Nikolov when the result was tied.

We them conceded a goal and that was the key. I told my players to keep their heads up, we go on. We begin to prepare for the next game against Ukraine. Words fail me to describe the atmosphere our fans gave us, and I’m sorry we couldn’t respond with a more positive result. I hope we will make them happy in the next game, Angelovski said.

Macedonia fought a good match against Austria, evening the score after conceding an early goal, but eventually Austria took the initiative in the last 20 minutes, and scored twice for a final result of 1:3.