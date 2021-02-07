Former Macedonian football coach Nikola Ilievski – Dzidzi is tapped to be the next head coach of Vardar – the now struggling historic team which is expected to be put under management by the city of Skopje. Russian businessman Sergey Samsonenko left Vardar after a series of attacks on his businesses in Macedonia by the Zaev regime and the team is now struggling to stay afloat.

According to Sport1, Ilievski will be helped by several Vardar players from the expansion period under Samsonenko – Boban Grncarov, Nikola Gligorov and Zlatko Tanevski.

Ilievski briefly coached Vardar in 2013, again under city management. In his career he was Bangladeshi head coach and worked across the Balkans and in Indonesia.