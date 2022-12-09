Croatia made one of the biggest upsets of the Qatar World Cup today, as it eliminated Brazil from the quarter finals.

Croatia fought hard to constrain the Brazilians through the game and did a good job of it, until Neymar scored a spectacular goal at the end of the first overtime. But the Croatian team was able to even the score in the second overtime through Petkovic, and force a decision in the area where they are strongest – the penalty shoot-out.

As in the match against Japan, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the star of the shootout, denying Rodrygo in the first attempt. Under pressure, Marquinhos hit the post in the fourth round securing the win for Croatia.