The football game between Macedonia and Kosovo, that could send one of the teams toward a historic place at the European Championship, may be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The game is planned for March 26 in Skopje, and was already considered high risk because of the treat of nationalist confrontations even before the virus. But now with the corona scare, UEFA is considering postponing it for May. The Macedonian Government is also expected to give its opinion on the issue soon.