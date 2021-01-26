Danilo Brestovac out as coach of the men’s handball team Macedonia, Sport 26.01.2021 / 13:36 Danilo Brestovac has resigned as coach of the Macedonian men’s handball team, a position he held for a year and a half. The decision comes after the poor showing of the national team at the World Championship in Egypt. handballbrestovac Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia Sport 25.01.2021 Kiril Lazarov scored his 500th goal at a major tournament Macedonia Sport 22.01.2021 Handball: Macedonia faces Russia Macedonia Sport 20.01.2021 Handball: Slovenia beats Macedonia 31-21 Macedonia News Mickoski: Fake news – main feature of the government Defense demands removal of clearly biased prosecutor from the TNT case VMRO-DPMNE begins collecting signatures for a new census law Education Minister Caroska turns to her old colleagues from far left NGO groups to support her controversial “reform” Passengers on the Skopje – Bitola train were forced to use a dangerous gas canister for heating Judo coach accused of sexual assault on minors pleads not guilty, asked to be put on a polygraph Traffic accident scams reported in Skopje and Strumica Doctors and nurses from frontline Covid clinics protest, say they haven’t received the promised bonuses .
