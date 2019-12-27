Delegates of the Ski Federation of Macedonia rejected the proposal from its President to rename it into the federation of “North Macedonia”.

Republika has learnt that the leadership of the federation is pushing on the delegates to accept the name change and made the motion at its annual meeting. Some of the ski clubs that are members of the federation was pressured to have their delegates vote in favor of the name change, Republika was told. But, ultimately the motion was defeated, owing to opposition of delegates from Gostivar, Bitola and Skopje.