The most decorated and the best world tennis player in history, the Serbian Novak Djokovic had an unusual celebration after the triumph over Aleksei Popirin with 3:1 and the placement in the round of 16 at the Grand Slam in Wimbledon.

The Serbian tennis player turned to the part of the stands where his family was sitting and started to “play” the violin on the tennis racket. It turned out to be a message for his daughter Tara. Then he talked about the celebrations of other athletes he likes. “Stepanek was the first to do it, I was joking with him, he had that celebration, we even remembered when I played against him in the 2007 US Open in five sets in some intense heat.