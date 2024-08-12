Emerson Royal, a Brazilian defender who previously played for Barcelona, has officially signed a permanent deal with Italian football club Milan, effective from January 1, 2028.He will be under contract with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2028, with an option for an additional year after that, according to a statement released by the club on their website announcing the transfer.

Milan spent the majority of the summer transfer window tracking the 25-year-old right-back, but the two teams were unable to come to an agreement on a transfer fee.