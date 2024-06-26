Some England fans’ reactions to the team’s performances at Euro 2024 are “creating an unusual environment” which is “causing an issue for the group” says manager Gareth Southgate.

His side finished top of Group C on Tuesday after a goalless draw against Slovenia followed a 1-1 stalemate with Denmark in their previous group-stage game.

Southgate’s side were booed off, and some empty cups were thrown at the Three Lions boss following another below-par display.

“I’m not going to back away from it,” he said. “The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team.”

England had an early Bukayo Saka goal disallowed for offside, but did little else to trouble Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Southgate said he “understands” why fans have expressed their displeasure at disappointing performances and results, which included a 1-0 success over Serbia in their opening match of the tournament.

Fans jeered England as they entered half-time having failed to break the deadlock. Southgate was met by another negative response as he went to applaud supporters at full-time, with cups thrown in his direction.

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them,” he added.England started the first two games with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield. Conor Gallagher replaced him against Slovenia, before being withdrawn at half-time for Mainoo.

Southgate’s side were seen by many as joint favourites with France before the tournament began, but performances have not matched expectations.

“I think all of the England supporters are worried with what they’re seeing,” said ex-England defender Conor Coady on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We wanted this to be the game where England arrived on this huge stage and say: ‘England are finally here!’

“We haven’t seen that. There was nothing in the game to suggest that. There were a few half-chances and the bright cameo from Cole Palmer, but aside from that it was more of the same.”

The permutations are still complex but England will play their last 16 match on Sunday against a team that has qualified in third place from their group.

Leicester centre-back Coady said: “When you get through the group you then have that moment of ‘now it gets really tough’.

“It is now or never. If you don’t do it right then you could be sat there in the dressing room come Sunday with your plane ticket home the next day.”

England rank 17th out of 24 teams for the amount of shots taken in this tournament – 29 – and 19th for expected goals – 2.26.

“If we are honest, we didn’t get the performance England fans are looking for,” said former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BBC Match of the Day.

“I think most fans have left this stadium with more questions than answers.”