The Macedonian football team scored a spectacular win against Germany in the 2021 World Cup qualifier. In Duisburg, the Macedonian team more than a match for Germany and deservedly won the game 2:1.

The first goal was scored by Goran Pandev, in the final minutes of the first half, after an assist from Enis Bardhi. Germany came back in the 63rd minute after the Russian referee Karasev gave a dubious penalty after Alioski clashed with Sane which Gundogan converted. Shortly after Macedonia was not given a clear penalty when Emre Can handled the ball after a corner kick from Bardhi. First captain Pandev and shortly after coach Igor Angelovski were given yellow cards while protesting this obvious error by the referee.

Germany was in a clear position to put an end to the game but its players failed to score from a counter attack. Still, the MAcedonian team did not let up and in the 85th minute, after a combination with Ademi, Eljif Elmas scored the winning goal. Macedonia had another chance in the final minutes to make the upset even greater.