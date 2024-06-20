Macedonia did not qualify to the European Championship but this did not stop Albanian players and fans to rudely insult Macedonia.

Following the unexpected draw with CROATIA, Albanian player Mirlit Daku led the fans on a chant of *F… Macedonia”. We were just one of the countries that were insulted by the Albanians, whose main anger was obviously focused on Serbia. The Macedonian Football Association requested an apology. Serbian officials threatened to withdraw from the tournament of Albania is not fined for this behaviour.

An Albanian journalist was fined after he made the eagle hand gesture toward the Serbian fans.