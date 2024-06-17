Members of the Shverceri, the group of nationalist Albanian football fans from Skopje who are linked to outging Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, are in the German city of Gelsenkirchen, where they took part in the massive brawl with Serban football fans.

The incident was originally described as a fight between the Serbian and English fans, but later it was revealed that the “English” were actually Albanian fans, who came out looking for the Serb groups. The son of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was also present during the incidents, his bodyguards preventing him from participating in the fight. Grubi himself was in Dortmund for the Albania – Italy match

After the fight masked Shverceri shared photographs of their participation in the incident. The group is suspected of the knife attack on a group of Bulgarian fans in Skopje a year ago, when one Bulgarian fan was badly injured because he and his friends drove through a majority Albanian part of Skopje ahead of the Shkupi – Levski match.