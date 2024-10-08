Vardar, Macedonia’s historically best football club, announced that it has a new owner. Hungarian Atilla Bizhen Zhalili has taken over 85 percent of the ownership share of Vardar.

What comes now will be the financial consolidation of FC Vardar, and consolidation of its organization and results, said the club in a brief social media statement.

Vardar has fallen on hard times after the Zaev regime persecuted its former owner, Russian businessman Sergey Samsonenko.