Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Federico Chiesa, an Italian football representative, will be joining Liverpool. The four-year deal would cost the English team 13 million euros, according to the contract.

Since Thiago Motta joined the Juventus bench, Chiesa has remained in the background. He has made it plain that he is not a reliable player, and Liverpool manager Arne Slott has taken advantage of this. The “reds” have had a fantastic start to the season.