Novak Djokovic’s journey at the French Open took an unexpected turn due to a knee injury. Despite the challenge, he managed to secure a hard-fought victory against Francisco Cerundolo in a marathon five-set match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes. Djokovic, the defending champion and world number one, blamed the slippery court conditions for his injury, which became apparent early in the second set. He grimaced and rubbed his right knee, eventually requiring a medical time-out. Djokovic expressed frustration with the court’s condition and questioned the officials’ assessment. Despite the odds, he persevered, winning crucial points and ultimately triumphing in the match. However, Djokovic’s injury has forced him to withdraw from the tournament, impacting his world ranking and leaving him uncertain for Wimbledon. His determination and courage on the court will undoubtedly be remembered as he faces the road to recovery. 🎾🏆