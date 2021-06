UEFA decided to ban Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic for one game (against the Netherlands) because of his nationalist insults aimed at Macedonian striker Ezgjan Alioski.

Arnautovic, who is an ethnic Serb, apparently aimed anti-Albanian slurs at Alioski, and also made a hand gesture which is increasingly identified with racism. Arnautovic apologized to Alioski and said that he had a friendly conversation with him after the game.