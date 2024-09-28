Muamed Sejdini, head of the Macedonian Football Association, reported that he was attacked in Skopje.

The attack happened in a restaurant in the Skopje city park, where Sejdini was with several friends. Three attackers waited for him at the parking lot and rushed Sejdini, who says that he “got off lightly” and has no serious injuries. He urged the police to quickly investigate the attack. The DUI party, which is close to Sejdini, blamed the attack on “hatred of Albanians”.