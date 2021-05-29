Muamed Sejdini, head of the Macedonian Football Federation, announced today that the national team will play at the European Championship in the old team jerseys which have the sun symbol from the flag.

The move comes after strong public criticism against the newly designed jerseys. In them, the red-yellow combination was replaced with a maroon, white and black shirt, and the outfit was stripped of any national symbols. Even team captain Goran Pandev protested the move, posting an Instagram picture with the old jersey.

Football is played for the fans, Sejdini said in a social media comment which included the old jersey – a clear announcement that the Federation accepts the criticism.