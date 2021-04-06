With football fever gripping Macedonia after the win against Germany and the historic qualification in the European Championship, a man from Skopje announced that he was able to complete the Panini album in just four days.

It’s the first time ever that the Macedonian team was featured in the album. Collecting and exchanging the pictures of players is a popular pastime in Macedonia, but until now it meant collecting players from other countries. Even coach Igor Angelovski was spotted waiting in the line of fans eager to purchase the album.

Kosta Dimovski from Skopje announced that he managed to complete the task in just four days and posted a video of the album declaring it “complete”.