Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski says that the first main objective for the team is to avoid losing to Austria, in the first game of the European Championship. Macedonia qualified to the big tournament for the first time in its history and the entire nation is gearing up for the kick-off next week.

We are totally motivated but not under pressure, we turn pressure into additional motivation and we want to have an excellent first game. We are analyzing our opponents well, they have many good players, and we are preparing how best to respond to them, Dimitrievski said.

Macedonia also has Ukraine and Holland in its group.