Muamed Sejdini announced his resignation as head of the Macedonian Football Federation (FFM).

He revealed the news to the national team players shortly after their 1:0 win against the Faroe Islands. It’s expected that Lazar Rakidziev will take over as interim head of FFM, until the delegates meet to elect a permanent President. Masar Omeragic is seen as the favorite to replace Sejdini.