Macedonia put in a good show against Ukraine in the European Championship qualifier in Prague today, but was unable to hold off the Ukrainian attackers.

Ukraine broke the score in the 30th minute through Georgi Sudakov. Stellar goalkeeper Stole Dimitrivski saved Macedonia more than once, but it was his blunder near the end of the match that allowed Olexandr Karavayev to make it 2:0.

With this, Macedonia loses any chance of making it to the championship.