Brazil secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico with a goal six minutes into added time after relinquishing a two-goal lead in Texas.

Guillermo Martinez had equalized for Mexico three minutes into stoppage time at College Station, but Brazil clinched the win as Endrick headed in a cross from Vinicius Junior.

Brazil initially took a 2-0 lead with goals early in each half from Andreas Pereira and Gabriel Martinelli.

Mexico responded after 73 minutes, with Julian Quinones converting Alexis Vega’s cross from close range.

Substitutes Endrick and Vinicius Junior had chances to secure the match, but their attempts were blocked, and Mexico took advantage.

Martinez, who entered the match after 89 minutes, came close with a shot and a header before leveling the score from a difficult angle following a corner.

However, it wasn’t enough for Mexico, as Vinicius Junior found Endrick in the center of the box, allowing him to head in the late winner.

This marked the 17-year-old Endrick’s third goal in as many matches, following his goal in the win over England at Wembley and the 3-3 draw with Spain in Madrid.