Kai Havertz has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for April.

Our forward scored four goals and provided three assists in six games last month, continuing his most successful goalscoring season in the Premier League. He was a key factor to us scoring 15 goals across the month.

To cast your vote, click here. Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, May 6.

The public votes are combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

The other nominees on the shortlist are Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Jordan Pickford (Everton).