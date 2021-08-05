Neither I have given the name, nor do I have the right to change it, said today the president of FFM Muamed Sejdini, adding he will not succumb to pressure to change the name of the Football Federation of Macedonia.

From the very beginning I said and repeated many times that neither I have given the name of the Football Federation of Macedonia, nor I can change that name. The only body that can change the name of the Football Federation of Macedonia is the Assembly of FFM. So, Muamed Sejdini will remain consistent and will respect all the rules, Sejdini said at Thursday’s press conference answering a reporter’s question.