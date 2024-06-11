Valencia’s first reinforcements are already in town. Stole Dimitrievski arrived in the city this Tuesday, where tomorrow he will have the last medical examination before signing the contract with the team from Mestalla. The deal has been sealed for weeks, though it will be made official in the next few hours. Sporting director Miguel Angel Corona and communications director Jose Manuel Segara were waiting for him at the hotel. “I am very happy and very satisfied”, were his first words after stepping into Valencia.

Dimitrievski (Kumanovo, Macedonia, 1993) arrives as a free agent after fulfilling the contract with Rajo Valjecano. The goalkeeper, who just played friendly matches with his national team against Croatia and the Czech Republic, will become the first Macedonian footballer in the history of Valencia. Club Mestalla has a goalkeeper with 69 international matches for his country, 127 matches in the First League and 120 in the Second League. Valencia will be the fifth club in his long career, after spells at Rabotnicki, Granada, Nastico and Rayo. Dimitrievski will sign with Valencia for two seasons plus two optionals.