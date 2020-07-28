Former head of the Macedonian Football Federation Ilco Gorgioski and his main financial officer Olgica Mladenovska were charged with money laundering today. According to the charges, Mladenovska signed and Gorgioski approved payments to companies for goods and services that were never delivered.

The sum in question is over 2.4 million EUR and the companies include engineering, consulting and printing companies. The owners of a dozen companies are also being charged. The case was being put together by the Financial Police.