German international defender Waldemar Anton is moving from Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund, the clubs announced on Monday evening.

The center-back has signed a four-year contract that will last through June 2028 with Champions League finalists Dortmund.

“Everyone at BVB [Dortmund] gave me the feeling right from the start that they really wanted to sign me and that I could and should play an important role. I’m really up for it,” the 27-year-old Anton said in a press release from Dortmund.

Anton is earmarked as the successor to Mats Hummels. Anton was a rock at the back as Stuttgart played a strong season to finish second behind champions Bayer Leverkusen, 12 months after almost being relegated.

Anton had been tied to Stuttgart until 2027, but his contract included an exit clause that allows him to move for a fixed transfer fee of €22.5 million ($24.4 million).

“We extended his contract with full conviction, but we also knew that other clubs were very interested in him. Even if it is difficult, we have to accept that Waldi has now decided to leave VfB,” said VfB Stuttgart board member for sport Fabian Wohlgemuth.

Top VfB goalscorer Serhou Guirassy has a similar clause in his contract and is also being linked with Dortmund.