Germany secured a late 2-1 victory over Greece on Friday in their final tune-up match before the Euro 2024, which begins in a week on home soil.

Greece took the lead in the 34th minute with a goal from Giorgos Masouras, but Kai Havertz equalized for Germany in the 56th minute.

The second half saw little action until Benjamin Henrichs’ powerful strike hit the woodwork in the 83rd minute. Substitute Pascal Gross then sealed the win for Germany with a stunning goal in the 89th minute.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged that there is still work to be done, but emphasized the importance of the victory for the team’s morale, especially following a goalless draw with Ukraine on Monday. “The victory is important for the overall atmosphere and is in the end deserved,” he said.

Nagelsmann fielded his preferred lineup for the Euros, with Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos returning to the starting formation after missing the Ukraine match due to their Champions League triumph with Real Madrid.

“We know that having a bad half is part of football,” said Kroos, who is retiring from professional football after the Euros. “We knew that maybe we weren’t as good as we were supposed to be. But I think we came back much better. We clearly improved in the second half.”

Substitute Leroy Sané made his national team comeback after missing the past three games due to suspension and pubic bone issues. Despite his recent struggles, he was included in Nagelsmann’s final squad for the Euros. However, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was dropped from the group.

Germany will start the Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland on June 14 in Munich. They will also face Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage, aiming to reach the final in Berlin on July 14.

Greece had the first significant chance of the game in the seventh minute when Christos Tzolis, unmarked, made an effort from the penalty spot. Manuel Neuer denied him, and then stopped Tzolis again on the rebound.

The visitors were the better team initially, and their persistence paid off in the 34th minute. A sloppy pass from Jonathan Tah gave Greece the ball near Germany’s box. Tzolis’ shot was blocked by Neuer, but Masouras capitalized on the rebound to score.

Germany almost equalized in the 43rd minute, but Havertz’s goal was disallowed for offside. Havertz had another great chance shortly after the break, but Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos made a crucial save with his foot.

Havertz eventually found the net in the 56th minute, with his left-footed shot deflecting off Manolis Siopis into the goal.

It seemed like the match would end in a 1-1 draw after Henrichs hit the woodwork in the 83rd minute. However, the Greek defense failed to clear the ball, and it fell to Gross, who scored the winning goal.