The top tennis player from Macedonia, Lina Gjorceska, moved up 23 spots to 196th place with 375 points in the most recent WTA rankings. Gjorcheska previously competed for a 100.000 USD prize money at the IFT Futures competition in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, where she advanced to the semi-finals.

The French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic, who used to be ranked number ten, defeated her today 2:0 in sets.

The Macedonian tennis player advanced to the B39 event semifinals by earning 100 points.

With 11,005 points, Polish player Iga Swiontek leads the WTA, followed by American Coco Goff (8173) and Aryna Sabalenka (7061).