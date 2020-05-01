Goran Pandev, Macedonia’s best football player, joined the humanitarian campaign meant to gather money to help fight the coronavirus epidemic. Pandev offered the shirt he wore against Latvia, in his 110th game for the Macedonia, for auction.

This is my national team jersey from the match between Macedonia and Latvia. It is very important for me, as it as my 100th game. All the funds will go to the 8th of September hospital, Pandev said.

Dozens of other players have joined the #TheBiggestGame campaign to collect donations in the fight against the virus.