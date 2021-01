The Macedonian men’s handball team defeated Chile in a friendly match held in Skopje 25:21.

Our team played without some of its main stars such as Borko Ristovski, Stojance Stoilov, Dejan Manaskov and Goce Georgievski. Kiril Lazarov was available, but coach Danilo Brestovac left him on the bench, giving younger players a chance.

Top scorers for Macedonia were Martin Stefanov and Zarko Pesevski with five goals each. The two teams will play again on Sunday.