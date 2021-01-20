Macedonia suffered another defeat at the Men’s World Handball Championship in Egypt, losing 31-21 to Slovenia.

It’s the third defeat, and it was only due to the narrow win against Chile that Macedonia made it to the second stage group. The teams were even at start, and Macedonia had the lead on several occasion, but Slovenia managed to be 4 up at halftime (13:9). In the second half, the Slovenian team kept increasing the lead and reached a double digit difference in the last minute of the game.

Dragan Gajic scored seven times for Slovenia, while Kire Lazarov had five goals for Macedonia.