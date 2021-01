Macedonia suffered a serious defeat (32:20) from Sweden in its opening game of the World Men’s Handball Championship in Egypt.

The Swedes were the better team throughout the game. Nikola Mitrevski, along with Stoilov and Pesev, were the bright spots in our team. And one consolation from the game is the glorious goal scored by Kuzmanovski after a Zeppelin pass by Kire Lazarov. The move was declared goal of the match.