The Vardar handball club scored an important win in the Champions League against Meshkov Brest in Skopje, beating the team from Belarus 35:27. It is an important morale boost for the double European champion as the team faces serious problems since the Zaev regime pushed their main sponsor Sergey Samsonenko from the country.

We scored 35 goals and had ten different players score. Being so efficient is not usually our feature. But we were very motivated and responded to their changes in tactic. And we had the advantage of the fact that some of their players were sidelined. We wish them success in their future games, said coach Veselin Vujovic said.