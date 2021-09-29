Vardar scored his second win in a row in the Handball Champions League, beating the Danish Aalborg team 30-28. The star of the game was goal-keeper Borko Ristovski with 15 saves, who won the match for Vardar.

I don’t care about the saves, I care that we win. It was a difficult game. We secretly hoped we will win, but we didn’t dare say it, Ristovski said.

On the offensive side, Olivie Nyokas scored seven goals for Vardar, to loud cheers from the home supporters. Coach Veselin Vujovic congratulated to his players but also asked them to keep their cool, warning that difficult games are also coming.