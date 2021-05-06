Macedonia’s national handball team learned who they will face in the first stage of the EHF EURO 2022 which will be played in January next year in Hungary and Slovakia.

Lazarov and his team were drawn into group in Group A with champion Denmark, Slovenia and Montenegro, whose matches will be played in Debrecen.

Group A: Slovenia, Denmark, Macedonia, Montenegro.

Group B: Portugal, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands.

Group C: Croatia, Serbia, France, Ukraine.

Group D: Germany, Austria, Belarus, Poland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group F: Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania.

In the qualifiers, Macedonia showed that it can beat Denmark. In the coaching debut of Kire Lazarov, our country’s team beat the Danish team in Skopje 33:29, which means that we have the winning recipe against the handball giant.