European handball champion Vardar will be renamed and as of June 1 it will be called Vardar 1961, the new owner Mihajlo Mihajlovski told TV Telma.

We are in the process of taking over the club from Samsonenko. When that is done, we are going to register the new entity, which will be called Vardar 1961. The goal of the future leadership is to build a team that will aim for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, SEHA League F4 and a double crown at home, said Mihajlovski.