Mass fight interrupted the Vardar-Pelister handball match in the “Jane Sandanski” hall in Skopje.

The great match filled the hall literally to the last place.

Five minutes after the start of the match, Pelister’s fans, the popular “Ckembari”, were let into the hall and smoke bombs and chairs started to “fly” in all directions. The police could not separate the two groups. The match was interrupted when smoke bombs started falling on the pitch.