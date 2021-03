Handball is again the main topic in Macedonia. The handball team defeated the world champion Denmark 33-29.

Excellent debut of the new coach, Kire Lazarov.

Macedonia played easily, with a clear idea in the attack and with a solid defense.

But, nothing of this would have been possible without Nikola Mitrevski who made 13 saves, and without the fantastic Filip Mirkulovski as the organizer of the game.