Macedonia loses to Slovenia at the opening of the European Men's Handball Championship Handball 13.01.2022 / 20:45 Macedonia's handball national team lost to Slovenia with 27:25 (13:10) in the first match of the European Men's Handball Championship held in Hungary and Slovakia. The national team plays the next match against Montenegro on Saturday.
