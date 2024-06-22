The Macedonian national team made up of women handball players under the age of 20 secured a place in the main round of the World Championship which is being played in Skopje.

Macedonian women defeated Angola tonight in SC “Boris Trajkovski” with 28:24.

Our national team finished the group stage with two wins and one loss and placed 2nd in the X-group.

In addition to Macedonia, Iceland also reached the round of 16 with a maximum of three victories.

In the main group stage, Macedonian handball players will play against Portugal and Montenegro