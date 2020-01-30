Following the latest information about the departure of Vardar owner Sergey Samsonenko, Vardar fans “Komiti” said that it was high time for the red and black pride to be excluded from the political games and torture on the club in these almost three decades, in which the most triumphant Macedonian club was very often used for “the interests of others and political games”.

Vardar is Macedonia, Vardar is the citizens of Macedonia, Vardar is the red and black army that is always with him, Vardar is something that doesn’t die… So pack the stories and political games that you brought into our holiness, and go away from Vardar!, Vardar fans said.