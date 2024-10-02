Barcelona boss Hansi Flick says he will rotate his squad in matches after Lamine Yamal appeared frustrated at being taken off against Young Boys.Yamal was withdrawn from the routine 5-0 Champions League win against Young Boys, with 15 minutes still left on the clock. The young wonderkid looked agitated as he left the pitch, but head coach Hansi Flick has defended his decision to replace 17-year-old with Frenkie de Jong.Speaking after the match in Spain, Flick said: “We have to start the games stronger, with our passes, and improve the team’s dynamic a little. It has improved as the minutes have passed. We don’t have just one player, but several. There may be changes. We cannot take into account whether a player wants to continue playing or not.”Yamal is an important cog in the Barcelona machine under Flick, so it is natural for the head coach to take every opportunity to rest him. At 4-0 up, the game was won and having played almost every minute so far this season, it was a much-needed rest for the Spanish international.

Following their outing in Europe, Barca will return to La Liga action and are looking to bounce back following a 4-2 loss to Osasuna last time out. They face Alaves away from home on Sunday.