In order to win the Singapore Grand Prix today, Lando Norris dominated.The British driver of the Mercedes vehicle put in a fantastic race, winning by over 22 seconds over Max Verstappen of Red Bull. On the podium was his teammate as well. Piastre Oscar. In a relatively tranquil race that he started from pole position, Norris did not give up the lead, while Verstappen held on to second place with ease. The only thing that marrs Norris’s grandeur is that Daniel Ricardo, who finished in eighteenth place, stole his fastest lap on the final lap.

With this win, Norris’s lead over Verstappen in the overall standings is now just 51 points. The following competition is in one month in USA.