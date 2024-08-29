In the games against Armenia and the Faroe Islands, Macedonia had one debutante.The Macedonian national football squad is anticipating two games in September to kick off the 2019 League of Nations campaign. The football players Blagoja Milevski’s team will be depending on for their upcoming matches against the Faroe Islands and Armenia, as the selector revealed today.After an outstanding start to the season in Scotland while wearing the Dundee jersey, Christian Trapanovski was called up for the first time to the national squad. On September 7, Macedonia plays away from the Faroe Islands, and three days later, we host Armenia in Skopje.