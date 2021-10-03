Marathon runners Adrijana Pop Arsova and Dario Ivanovski won the 2021 Skopje Wizz Air Marathon today and set new records.

Pop Arsova won in the women’s category with 2 hours 40 minutes and 36 seconds. Ivanovski won the race overall with a new men’s record of 2h 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

Bulgarian runner Cenkov won the half marathon race in 1 hour 9 minutes and 10 seconds. Ristic from Serbia won the women’s half marathon race, in 1 hour 26 minutes and 9 seconds.