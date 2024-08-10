Dario Ivanovski, an athlete from Macedonia, finished the marathon at the Olympic Games in Paris in 02:28:15, enough for 69th position.Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won the gold medal in the marathon, setting a new Olympic record.

Ivanovski was the sixth and last Macedonian Olympian to compete at the Games; the other competitors were Miljana Reljic in taekwondo, Nikola Gjuretanovic in swimming, Anastasia Mojsovska in shooting, Edi Sherifovski in judo, and Vladimir Egorov in wrestling.