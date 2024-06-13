Juventus have appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as the club’s new head coach. Motta replaces Massimiliano Allegri, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent following his behavior at the end of Juve’s victory in the Coppa Italia final.

The 41-year-old Italian-Brazilian has signed a contract with Juventus until 30 June 2027. Motta decided to leave Bologna at the end of his contract after leading the team to a fifth-place finish in Serie A, securing Champions League qualification.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” Motta said on the club’s website. “I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

A former midfielder, Motta played for Barcelona, Inter, and Paris Saint-Germain and earned 30 senior international caps for Italy. He began his coaching career with stints at Genoa and Spezia before taking over at Bologna in September 2022.