Over 8,500 participants from 47 countries took place in the Wizz Air Skopje Marathon today. Kenyan Onesmus Kiplimo Kiplagat won the men’s race in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 12 seconds, followed by Dario Ivanovski and Nikola Ilievski from Macedonia.

Another Kenyan, Catherine Cherotich, won the women’s race in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 40 seconds, ahead of Biljana Kiradzieva and Tamara Popov from Macedonia.

In the half marathon, Adrijana Pop Arsova won the women’s race in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 6 seconds, ahead of Gresa Bakraqi and Miljana Ristikj. Zan Tosev won this race in the men’s competition, completing it in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 50 seconds, ahead of Ivan Peshovski and Atanas Anchevski – all from Macedonia.